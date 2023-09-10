Bossman Obuor of Kenpong Academy successfully undergoes surgery in Dubai

Obour is expected to bounce back to football action in three months.

Bossman Obuor, the national under 17 prodigy from Kenpong Football Academy has successfully undergone a surgery of the foot at the Medcare Orthopedic Hospital in Dubai. The surgical procedure which ran into thousands of United States dollars was performed by the world acclaimed sports orthopedic surgeon, Dr George John.

Dr John, the top Indian orthopaedic surgeon, has performed surgeries on some of the well known sports personalities and athletes in basketball, soccer, American Football, athletics, etc.



The player is expected to bounce back to football action in three months.



The player was accompanied to the hospital in Dubai by his father, Mr Charles Obuor.



Dr Prince Pambo, who was in Dubai at the time of surgery, extended support to the young talent.

In a related development, the General Secretary of FIFA Mrs Fatma Samoura wished Bossman Obuor a speedy recovery during his rehabilitation session at the Transform Specialist Medical Center in Dubai.







