Botsyo Nkegbe presents his 'Swag Awards' plaque to ASFOD

Botsyo Nkegbe with members of Association of Sports for the Disabled (ASFOD)

Source: Dennis Moore, Contributor

Multiple Para Olympian, Botsyo Nkegbe has called on the hierarchy of the Association of Sports for the Disabled (ASFOD) to present his award.

The mini ceremony which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium today November 7, 2020, saw the President of ASFOD, Shaaban Mohammed, and Vice President of ASFOD Mr. Otor Plahar in attendance.



The father of three and an undisputed Para-athlete thanked and appreciated the gesture of ASFOD in donating to him an undisclosed amount of money and propelling him to this height.



In his remarks, the President of ASFOD, Shaaban Mohammed recounted the pilgrimage journey of the legendary Botsyo and established that he truly deserved this award.



Shaaban further implored Botsyo Nkegbe to be disciplined and remain focused as the future assignments ahead are more crucial.



ASFOD read a citation to this effect for Botsyo Nkegbe which states :



" Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, you started your sporting carrier in 1993 but went international in 2003. You were amongst the first 14 NPC athletes selected by the NPC to have your classification in Durban in 2004. You exploits in your field of T54 in Africa is second to none. You have excelled in all facet of T54 category in Para Sports and the whole world can attest to that through your various championship records that you hold your medal haulage is a testimony to your hard work.

To crown it all you have just been given the highest award by the prestigious, renowned and most respected Sports Writers Association of Ghana-SWAG. In recognizing this award we, ASFOD are so much enthused about the joy, love and respect you have brought to the Disability Associations at large. We believe the path you have set will go a long way to make society aware of the need to care for their disabled children. ASFOD would just say "ayekoo" we are proud of you,"



The affable para-athlete has shown tremendous and eccentric force in multiple Para disciplines and has tasted the flagship peripherals of the Olympic convention, making him a four-time Paralympian.



He has proven to be a medal prospect in no skepticism and has already laid his tactical towards the Olympics in Tokyo.



ASFOD has already linked up with the Ghanaian community abroad to assist in the training and preparation of para-athletes in the likes of Botsyo Nkegbe, Amadu Yusif, Assor Frederick amongst others.



Botsyo Nkegbe desires to begin training very soon to extend his visionary exploits in securing a medal for the nation anytime the Olympic bell beckons.

