0
Menu
Sports

Bournemouth agree deal with Bristol City, Antoine Semenyo set for medical

Antoine Semenyo 465789 Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo, is set to complete his transfer to English Premier League side Bournemouth.

A report by UK journalist, Alex Crook, suggests that the British-born Ghanaian is set for medical on Thursday, January 26, 2023, after Bournemouth agreed on a £9 million deal with Bristol City.

The Premier League side seems to have won the race for the red-hot striker, beating competition from Crystal Palace and Burnley.

Bristol reportedly rejected a £10 million bid from Burnley and an £8 million initial bid from Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo has scored seven goals and provided 2 assists in 27 games in all competitions this season.

He scored four goals in his last five games for the championship side.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student