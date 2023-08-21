Bournemouth coach hails Antoine Semenyo's performance against Liverpool

Ghanaian forward, Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth's head coach, Andoni Iraola, has showered praise upon Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo for his standout performance against Liverpool on Saturday. Add the date

Despite Bournemouth's 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, Semenyo shone brightly by netting the opening goal of the match.



Coming back from an injury that sidelined him during the latter part of the previous season and Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Madagascar, Semenyo's return to the pitch was good news to his team.



Iraola commended the hardworking striker for injecting positive energy into the team with his play. He expressed optimism that Semenyo's scoring prowess would continue to shine as the season unfolds.

"Antoine was exceptional last week. His contribution in the minutes he played injected vitality into the team. Even today, his relentless effort was evident; he left the field tired, and that's precisely what we anticipate from our forwards and wingers – giving their all," Iraola stated during the post-match press conference.



Since joining AFC Bournemouth in January from Bristol City, the 23-year-old Ghanaian has been play bit-part player.



JNA