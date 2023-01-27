Bournemouth completes the signing of Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo is set to join Bournemouth

English Premier League side, AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo.

On Thursday, Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson confirmed that the talented Black Stars attacker has been given permission to speak to the EPL club after the Championship side accepted an offer from the top-flight team.



“As we stand, Antoine is in discussions with Bournemouth, I can confirm that.



“The driver of those types of situations are two clubs agreeing a fee. That’s happened now and the club will at some point disclose what that is but not today at a press conference,” Nigel Pearson said.

Today, January 27, 2023, sources have confirmed that AFC Bournemouth have wrapped up the personal talks with Antoine Semenyo.



Later in the day, the Black Stars forward will have his medicals. Once that is cleared out of the way, AFC Bournemouth will officially announce the signing of the Ghana forward.



He will sign a deal that will expire in June 2027.