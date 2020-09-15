Boxing News

Boxer Awinongya Jr, 13, reaches out to children living with HIV

Joseph Awinongya Jr presented $500 to the Motherly Love Foundation

Young boxer Joseph Awinongya Jr. has donated $500 to the Motherly Love Foundation, a non-governmental organisation which caters for orphans who by no fault of theirs have contracted HIV.

The donation took place at the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly office.



The MCE, Albert Okyere, commended the America-based boxer and his parents for their wonderful gesture.



He said the young boxer has done very well to remember his roots and willing to share makes him special among his peers.



He prayed that Awinongya will succeed in life and in his chosen discipline as a boxer.



The immediate past Municipal Chief Executive, Ibrahim Baidoo, also congratulated the boxer who has won many competitions in the USA including seven times as national champion and hoped that the people of Ashaiman would follow his exploits by building a boxing gym in his memory.

He noted that Awinongya is now an Ambassador, so the people of Ashaiman are going to take inspiration from him as he has set the pace.



Founder of the NGO Reverend John Azumah, who together with his wife received the donation, thanked the Awinongya family and promised that the Motherly Love Foundation will utilize the money well.



He called on other bodies and individuals to support the children who are orphans to make a good living.



The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adjor, also blessed the super-star kid boxer and prayed that he would realize his hearts desires and become a worthy champion in future.



Deputy Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Carl Lokko, who is chief coach at the Bronx Gym at James Town, also commended Awinongya and promised to support the people of Ashaiman if they get a boxing gym.

