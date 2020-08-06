Sports News

Boxer Patrick Allotey exhaust 6-month GBA ban for beating Kotoko fan

Patrick Allotey has served his ban

Patrick Allotey, the boxer who was banned by the Ghana Boxing Authority for assaulting a football fan will now have the clearance to fight following the expiration of his six-month suspension.

In the aftermath of Hearts of Oak’s 1-0 defeat to Kotoko in January this year, Allotey was caught on video pummeling a fan at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Allotey was handed a 6-month suspension on February 6 after he was found guilty of misconduct and violation of boxing rules.



“Following the hearing, the GBA found you liable on your own plea and has imposed a six (6) months suspension of your professional boxing licence as the appropriate sanction”, the GBA said in a letter addressed to Allotey, dated 6th February 2020. “The suspension takes effect from today the 6th of February, 2020”, the letter stated.

Today August 6, 2020, marks the end of Allotey’s suspension.



The boxer will now have his license and have his bouts sanctioned by the GBA.



It will be recalled that criminal proceedings were also initiated by the government against the boxer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.