Sports News

Boxer cries out to gov’t over unpaid bonuses after Olympic qualification

Ghanaian Olympic athlete Suleman Tetteh says his team is yet to receive their bonuses despite qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Suleman Tetteh booked a ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games with the Black Bombers team at the Africa Olympic qualifiers held in Senegal in March.



He defeated Kenosi Keamogetse Sadie of Mozambique 4-1 in the Flyweight division, to secure Ghana’s first slot for boxing at Tokyo 2020.



According to the captain of the Black Bombers, despite qualifying for the Olympic Games they are yet to be rewarded or even acknowledged for achieving that feat



“Since we qualified and we came back we haven’t received our pier, diem. We haven’t received any support from anyone, he told George Mahamah on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“We don’t even know how much we will even be paid for our pier Diem. I don’t think they will give us something that can be worthy to help us”.



“The way they pay attention to the footballers we don’t receive the same treatment. It’s not fair and they have to do something about it”, he added.



Tetteh, would be making another appearance at the Olympic Games after participating in the London 2012 Games.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.