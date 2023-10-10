Boxer's mother curses Ghana Boxing Authority President for allegedly rigging fight

Mother of Emmanuel Quartey

The mother of Ghanaian boxer, Emmanuel Quartey, unleashed a barrage of curses on Ghana Boxing Authority, President Abraham Kotei Neequaye, accusing him of allegedly manipulating the outcome of a boxing match in favour of Jerry Lartey.

Emmanuel Quartey and Jerry Lartey squared off in a highly anticipated bout during the ongoing IMAX Boxing League on Sunday, October 8.



After 12 gruelling rounds of punches, both boxers displayed remarkable toughness, making it difficult to determine the winner.



The judges ultimately declared a split decision victory for Emmanuel Quartey, as two out of the three the judges were in favour on points.



However, Ghana Boxing Authority President Abraham Kotei Neequaye, during a Max TV broadcast on Monday, October 9, single-handedly reversed Quartey's win and announced Jerry Lartey as the winner of the bout.



This decision did not sit well with Emmanuel Quartey's family, who took drastic action by storming the Bronx Boxing Gym during a press conference.

The family performed libations and invoked curses on GBA President Abraham Neequaye for allegedly altering the fight's verdict.



