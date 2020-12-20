Boxers deserve to be recognized and honoured - GBF President

Samuel Takyi will compete at the Olympic games

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Mr. George Lamptey, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) says his outfit deserves to be awarded, despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which halted many sporting activities, they were able to qualify two boxers to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

He said though they went through many difficulties and challenges, they went to Dakar, Senegal where they did very well as most of the Black Bombers reached the quarter-finals.



He expressed the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) which has taken the responsibility of rewarding outstanding sports personalities and institutions must consider motivating the Black Bombers, especially 19-year-old sensation, Samuel Takyi (Amateur Boxer of the Year) who beat the African champion and skipper, Suleiman Tetteh who also deserves a special award for qualifying to another Olympic Tournament after London 2012.



He said Coach Ofori Asare also deserves special mention as he and his able assistants, Vincent Akai Nettey and Lartekwei Lartey did extremely well in the year under review.

George Lamptey commended the few sports journalists who devote some time and space to promote boxing.



He also thanked the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Geodrill, Azumah Nelson, Alhaji Inusah and the people and companies who supported amateur boxing in 2020.



He was however sad that some lives like ex-President Rawlings, Col. J. E. Sharp, former world champion Alfred Kotey, rising star boxer John Commey, who was a member of the Bombers were lost in the year.

