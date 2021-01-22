Boxing Promoter Mike Tetteh urges govt to invest in boxing

A local boxing bout - File photo

Ace boxing promoter, Michael Tetteh, is urging government to invest in boxing to make it very vibrant and attractive to the youth of the country.

According to Mr Tetteh, popularly known as ‘Goldenmike’, government investing in the sport was the only way it can become attractive to the youth to stay away from negative vices.



In an interview, Mr Tetteh, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldenmike Boxing Promotions said governments have given lip service to the sport for many years but was time they deliver those promises they make to boxing fans.



According to Goldenmike, the fortunes of boxing (professional and amateur) have taken a nose-dive with professionals failing to slug it out at the very top while amateurs labour for qualification to major events like the Olympics.



“This is a country that earned the respect of the entire world following impressive performances from former world champions, D.K Poison, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Nana Yaw Konadu and Joshua Clottey.”



“In the very recent time, boxers like Joseph Agbeko, Isaac Dogboe and Richard Commey have also enhanced out image as a sporting nation with their exploits in the ring and this is something we must strive to build on.”



However, Goldenmike lamented that the equipment and logistics that were used to train these past champions have not seen any improvement.

“We are still using the old and outmoded equipment used for the old boxers. Boxing has evolved, coming with a lot of changes but because we don’t have the means to acquire them, our gyms are restricted in their upbringing.”



According to Goldenmike, one of the ways Ghana will return to her glory past in boxing was to invest by partnering with the Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) to provide equipment to train the boxers.



“Government can also support promoters with some funds to organize promotions that will help us give our boxers the needed exposure and develop the competitive spirit to fight on the biggest stages.”



In his view, that responsibility cannot also be left on the shoulders of government alone, urging the corporate sector to play a major role by sponsoring their event or adopt a few of the boxers with monthly stipends.



He said it has become extremely challenging for promoters to stage events now because it is difficult, adding that, “we spend so much to pay for venues, boxers’ purses, officiating and other charges and in the end we incur huge losses. That makes the sport unattractive.