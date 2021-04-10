Boxing can never make you mad but your girlfriend can make you mad – Agbeko

Former Ghana World Champion, Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko

Contrary to assertions that boxing is a ‘crazy sport’ that can make anyone mad, former Ghana World Champion, Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko believes those claims are untrue.

According to him, there are several ways in which one can become mad which includes when a girl disappoints her partner.



“I don’t agree with any of them,” Agbeko said in reaction to a question on whether boxing can make one mad on the Sports Check show on Ghanaweb.



The former IBO Bantamweight champion added, “Boxing can never make you mad, everything can make you mad. Even when your girl disappoints you, you can go mad or can kill.”



One person who has perceived that boxing can make one mad is boxer, Ayitey Powers. According to him, he would not recommend any of his children to become a boxer, because it’s the easiest way to go mad due to the excessive battering that a boxer takes during a bout.



“I fought some boxers, some of them are mad and dead. I have received a punch on my belly and seen stars before whiles my opponent and referee looked as if they were 6 in number. So I won’t allow my son to become a boxer,” Ayitey Powers said in an interview in 2020.

But reacting to the statements made by some of the boxers, Agbeko professed that those assertions are false.



He noted that a boxer only puts himself at risk if they don’t prepare for fights hence they take punches which shocks the muscles and it’s dangerous to one’s health.



“I believe as a boxer, for you to live a healthy life, I think you always have to be ready before trying to fight,” Agbeko stated.



He explained, “Some fighters can go for holidays for 3-weeks and when they jump into the ring they want to spar but his muscles are not ready but he believes in himself. They get someone, the person touches him with light punches and the body is not ready for it. Those are the things that give you negative effects gradually. So once you are ready, you can take any punch and not go mad.”



Joseph Agbeko is still an active boxer who is hoping to get a world title shot before he hangs his gloves.

He spoke to Ghanaweb on the Sports Check show.



