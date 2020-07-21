Sports News

Boxing coach reveals what Isaac Dogboe must do to beat Avalos

Dogboe has been tipped to beat Avalos

Ace boxing trainer, Ofori Asare has revealed the two crucial things Isaac Dogboe must do to overcome Chris Avalos.

Dogboe is engaging the American boxer in a featherweight bout at the MGM Grand Arena in the United States.



Back to back defeats to Emmanuel Navarette, last year has sent Dogboe down the rankings and victory tonight is seen as the only way he could resurrect his career.



The 25-year-old is determined for victory over the American who has a record of 34 fight, 27 wins and 7 losses.



Speaking to www.ghanaweb.com ahead of the bout, Asare who once coached Dogboe said that his ability and mental strength and his ability to remain calm under pressure could prove the decider in this bout.

He said despite Avalos not being ranked among the topmost in that division, Dogboe should not underrate him.



He wished Dogboe well and expressed optimism that he will emerge victorious in the fight.



“Isaac Dogboe is coming in as a former world champion with fights with great boxers. Psychologically, it is something special for him to prove himself to the world. The opponent is not well known but has a very good record which means he is not just a pushover but I believe Dogboe has what it takes to win”.



“I wish him and want him to take this fight to relaunch himself. He must maintain his calmness so that he will be able to see things as a champion. He shouldn’t rush and be calm. His punches must be accurate and I believe that he will win”, he said.

