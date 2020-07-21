Sports News

Boxing expert Amin Lamptey predicts victory for Dogboe as youngster faces Avalos

Dogboe has been tipped to beat Avalos

Isaac Dogboe has received the backing of boxing expert Amin Lamptey to beat American boxer, Chris Avalos, tonight.

Dogboe’s return from back-to-back defeats to Emmanuel Navarette is an eight-round bout against the American at the MGM Grand Arena.



The 25-year-old is returning to the ring with the objective of reviving his career and a victory over the 30-year-old pugilist will be the perfect take-off package.



With Dogboe fighting in a new division, concerns have been raised about his chances but Lamptey believes Dogboe knows the division too well to start on a bad footing.



He details Dogboe early fight as featherweight boxers and expects a ‘massive comeback’ from him.



“Dogboe became a world champion through Super Bantamweight but his comeback fight is going to be a featherweight. Avalos is a credible opponent with an impressive record. It’s an eight-rounder and it’s a perfect warm-up fight. Isaac is going to win but it won’t be on a silver platter” “Dogboe is crossing over from bantamweight to featherweight so needs time to adjust and acclimatize to that division. He started in featherweight and fought some boxers in that weight class. So he knows what’s in that division. All that he needs to do is to sharpen his prowess and ensure his artistry is on. Dogboe is going to make a comeback and it's going to be massive”.