‘Boxing is like a drug; it’s so nice’ – Comment by Mahama’s son gets social media buzzing

In a recent interview during a boxing event at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Sharaf Mahama, the son of former President John Dramani Mahama, found himself at the center of social media criticism after making a comment that likened boxing to a drug.

Sharaf was approached by journalists for his thoughts on the sport during a match between Gabriel O Laryea and John Laryea on October 7, 2023.



His response, "Boxing is like a drug; it's so nice," raised eyebrows and ignited a heated debate online.



Online, opinions were divided with some expressing concern and skepticism, while others defended Sharaf, arguing that his comment was meant as a harmless analogy.



Some reactions included, "Boxing is nice like DRUG, Sharaf Mahama, Fmr. President Mahama's lovely son nice nice nice... 1 Drug policy coming soon."



Another user expressed shock and concern, writing, "Boxing is nice like DRUG, Sharaf Mahama, @JDMahama's lovely son. Is Sharaf a drug addict already at 25? The flask..."



A third user reacted with surprise, exclaiming, "Boxing is like a drug? Ewooooooo, John Mahama's son that oo."



Others came to Sharaf's defense, emphasizing that the comment was a harmless comparison and should not be taken out of context.

One individual shared, "They said Sharaf Mahama says boxing is like a drug so they don't understand? And these are the people who come to you in suits claiming they're intelligent?"



Another tweet suggested that those who were offended by the analogy were simply misunderstanding the context, drawing a parallel to a previous statement by President Nana Addo.



"When Nana Addo said 'Sika mp3 dede,' it made no sense for anyone to explain to angry people exactly what that meant. Today, the same reasonable heads are explaining to you what 'boxing is like a drug' to you. If it touches home, you will come out."



Watch the video and read some of the comments below:





“Boxing is nice like DRUGS, I love it so much” – Sharaf Mahana, @JDMahama's son



Ɔkɔtɔ nwo anoma. pic.twitter.com/6r9Kyl0QXj — Nαɳα Kɯαɱҽ (@NanaKwame_off) October 10, 2023

Boxing is nice like DRUG, Sharaf Mahama, Fmr.



President Mahama's lovely son nice nice nice... 1 Drug policy coming soon pic.twitter.com/PByzfWAUQo — Sur Gyan (@SurGyan35) October 10, 2023

Boxing is nice like DRUG, Sharaf Mahama, @JDMahama's lovely son.



Is Sharaf a drug addict already at 25?



The flask.......... pic.twitter.com/XHjLwGFUZt — Edward Acquah-Baidoo (@AcquahEfkab) October 10, 2023

Boxing is nice like DRUG - Sharaf Mahama, John Mahama's (@JDMahama) son.



1 Youth 1 Drug policy coming soon pic.twitter.com/SpvUADX4vW — Emmanuel Boadu (@EmmaBoadu09) October 10, 2023

But did u listen to the video? He was asked why he loves boxing so much, and he replied, "just like drugs, it's just so nice........" these were his words. Unless he comes out to explain what he actually meant, it is what it is! pic.twitter.com/GLYm7EzoNg — Yakubu Yussif (@yakubuyussif16) October 14, 2023

If u watch the video where Sharaf spoke, there was no insinuation whatsoever about him liking drugs. He said “To him his love for boxing is like a drug” but no this goat shit of a person won chase nkwasia clout — єиєяgу gα∂ ???????????? (@Nanadavinci) October 12, 2023

Ei English hard oo, “Boxing is like a drug, it’s so nice” what is the main subject here??? BOXING !!!! that’s what he’s talking about the “Drug” was just a reference ewurade ????????‍♂️ — Tamil❤️‍???? (@grindfather_) October 11, 2023

I like Boxing , it’s like a drug - Former President Mahama’s Son ???? pic.twitter.com/LiKJ4fiPK4 — STREET IS WATCHING ON YOUTUBE (@djsliming) October 10, 2023

“Boxing is nice like DRUG; I love it so much.”— @JDMahama’s son.



Which of the drugs? Cocaine or heroine? ???? pic.twitter.com/w1xqB0bBQO — X Patriots (@TheTPatriots) October 10, 2023

They said Sharaf Mahama says boxing is like a drug so they don't understand? And these are the people who come to you in suits claiming they're intelligent? Check this here and learn some lessons. pic.twitter.com/V1bS9UeA4m — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) October 11, 2023

