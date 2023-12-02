Brace-heroine Doris Boaduwaa reacts after Black Queens win over Namibia

Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa

Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa has shared her excitement after playing a pivotal role in Ghana's first-leg win over Namibia in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Spartak Subotica attacker scored a brace as the Black Queens secured a 3-1 first-leg advantage ahead of the second-leg in Windhoek on Tuesday.



The Black Queens are hoping to make a return to the WAFCON after missing the last two editions.



"Very happy to score more goals and specially to have helped the team in this important win!," she wrote on social media.

The Black Queens have been in top form since the appointment of Nora Hauptle as coach, winning all the games they've played under the Swiss gaffer.



With the qualification for the WAFCON almost sealed, the team will also be chasing a place at next year's Olympic Games, having reached the final round of qualifiers.