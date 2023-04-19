0
Brandon Thomas-Asante scores to inspire West Brom to 2-0 win over Blackpool

Brandon Thomas Asante FhYgGNEacAAk48V.jfif Brandon Thomas-Asante

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

England-born attacker of Ghanaian descent, Brandon Thomas-Asante was in action for West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night and put up another fantastic performance.

The hardworking winger started for his team in the away match against Blackpool today in a Round 43 encounter of the ongoing English Championship.

Following a good start to the game, West Brom scored to take the lead in the 18th minute.

A good team play from the visiting team saw Conor Townsend setting up Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante finding the back of the net for the opening goal.

Taking advantage of the momentum to pile pressure on Blackpool, West Brom went on to score a second goal in the 60th minute through Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

Ghana’s Brandon Thomas-Asante went on to last the entire duration of the game as his team earned the maximum three points.

With his goal today, the youngster now has seven to his name after making 29 appearances.

Source: footballghana.com
