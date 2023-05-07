Brandon Thomas-Asante wins goal of the season award at West Brom

Brandon Thomas-Asante

West Brom fans picked Brandon Thomas-Asante's magnificent strike against Stoke City in the middle of November as the Ideal Heating 2022/23 Goal of the Season.

Albion's second goal of the afternoon came from Thomas-Asante's amazing acrobatic effort in the 2-0 victory against the Potters at The Hawthorns on match day 21.



The 24-year-old took home the prize with more than 73% of the final vote.



On 31 August 2022, Thomas-Asante signed for EFL Championship club West Bromwich Albion on a three-year contract for a fee reported to be in the region of £300,000, rejecting a move to Birmingham City.



This season the former Salford City attacker has made 32 appearances and scored seven goals for West Brom.

Brandon Thomas Asante's previous match for West Bromwich Albion was against Norwich City in Championship, and the match ended with the result of 2 - 1. (West Bromwich Albion won the match and Brandon Thomas-Asante received a 6.4 Sofascore rating)



Born in England, Thomas-Asante is of Ghanaian and Jamaican descent.



