Braydon Manu makes injury return in SV Darmstadt's friendly match

Ghanaian attacker Braydon Manu

Ghanaian attacker Braydon Manu has returned to the pitch after being sidelined for a long time due to an ankle injury.

The forward, who previously played for Eintracht Braunschweig, demonstrated his resilience and determination in an internal match for SV Darmstadt, where he played the full distance.



The 26-year-old's performance in the test match is a significant milestone in his recovery journey. He has been diligently participating in team training for several weeks, but until now, was not quite up to the mark.



However, his recent performance suggests that he is now ready to make a return to the matchday squad for a Bundesliga match.

This season, Manu has made two appearances in the German Bundesliga. His return to the field will undoubtedly bolster SV Darmstadt's attack and provide a much-needed boost to the team's morale.



Braydon Manu's market value according to Transfermarkt is 1,500,000 euros. His contract with SV Darmstadt expires on June 30, 2024.