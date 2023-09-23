Braydon Manu misses Darmstadt's game against Stuttgart due to injury

Ghanaian forward, Braydon Manu

Ghanaian forward, Braydon Manu was unavailable for SV Darmstadt 98's match against VfB Stuttgart on Friday.

The attacker is on his way back, according to head coach Torsten Lieberknecht, but he is still not ready to play.



“Manu is still out. He is being trained individually after his tonsillitis,” Torsten Lieberknecht said.



In yesterday's game against VfB Stuttgart, Die Lilien was beaten 3-1 at the MHP Arena.



German-born Ghanaian attacker Aaron Seydel came on in the 78th minute to play for SV Darmstadt. He replaced Mathias Bader in the attack.

Sebastian Hoeneb's side had to come from behind following a Dan-Axel Zagadou own goal in the 17th minute, but they recovered to lead 2-1 at halftime after exerting persistent pressure to the Darmstadt defense with pace and dedication.



Enzo Millot's goal in the 22nd minute and Serhou Guirassy's goal in the 32nd minute were due rewards for a good first-half effort.



Stuttgart were the dominating team after the half, but they were unable to capitalize on their advantage. Indeed, Guirassy's eleventh Bundesliga goal of the season didn't come until the 92nd minute, sealing a 3-1 victory.