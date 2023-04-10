0
Menu
Sports

Braydon Manu named in Bundesliga 2 team of the week

MANUUU Braydon Manu in blue

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu's impressive performance for Darmstadt against Paderborn 07 on Sunday has earned him a place in Sofascore's Bundesliga 2 team of the week.

Manu was instrumental in Darmstadt's 2-1 home win over Paderborn 07, scoring one goal and providing one assist to secure the victory for his team.

The 26-year-old forward played for 69 minutes before being substituted in the second half.

Darmstadt took the lead in the 35th minute through Matthias Bader, after connecting from Manu's pass. However, Paderborn 07 restored parity before half-time through Florent Muslija.

In the second half, Manu scored the winning goal in the 63rd minute to secure all three points for his side.

Manu has now scored five goals and provided five assists in 21 matches in the German Bundesliga 2 this season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: