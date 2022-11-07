Brazil names star-studded squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil are five-time World Cup champions

Five-time World Cup champions, Brazil has named a star-studded side for their final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil’s squad for the Mundial was announced on Monday, November 7, 2022, by head coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi popularly known as Tite.



The squad featured Arsenal players, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.



However, Premier League players like Antony, Firmino Thiago Sila, Alisson, Casimero, Fabinho and the like made the final squad.



Star players like Vinicious Jr, Neymar, Rodrygo and the like also dominated the list.



Former Liverpool player, Coutinho was snubbed from the final squad for the tournament.

Brazil will come up against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Below is Brazil’s final 26-man squad for the World Cup







