8
Menu
Sports

Brazil names star-studded squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil National Teeam.png Brazil are five-time World Cup champions

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Five-time World Cup champions, Brazil has named a star-studded side for their final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil’s squad for the Mundial was announced on Monday, November 7, 2022, by head coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi popularly known as Tite.

The squad featured Arsenal players, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

However, Premier League players like Antony, Firmino Thiago Sila, Alisson, Casimero, Fabinho and the like made the final squad.

Star players like Vinicious Jr, Neymar, Rodrygo and the like also dominated the list.

Former Liverpool player, Coutinho was snubbed from the final squad for the tournament.

Brazil will come up against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Below is Brazil’s final 26-man squad for the World Cup



JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Why Kwabena Agyepong declined a deputy ministerial job
'I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at Bawumia' - Ahiagbah calls for 'action'
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry