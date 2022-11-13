'Brazil paid Ghana FA $90,000 for Black Stars friendly' - Sports Minister

Black Stars played Seleção Canarinha

Ghana’s Sports minister Mustapha Ussif says Brazil paid the Ghana Football Association $90,000 for the FIFA international friendly game against the Black Stars of Ghana in September.

The Selacao whipped Ghana Ghana in the friendly match played in France, Le Havre as Tottenham striker Richarlison scored twice.



The Brazilians beat Ghana 3-0 at the end of the match with a commanding and mouth-watering display against the Black Stars.



Ghana however showed glimpses of brilliance in the second half of the match but the harm had already been caused in the first half.

After the game, a lot of concerns were raised by many journalists and football enthusiasts about the cost incurred by the Ghana Football Association for the Black Stars game.



The Sports Minister has shed more light on the situation and what actually happened.