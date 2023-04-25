4
Brazil were the best team - Andre Ayew admits despite Ghana’s U-20 World Cup triumph

Andre Ayew 2009 Reflection Andre was the captain of the team

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has admitted Brazil were the best team at the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup despite their triumph over the South American side.

The Ghana U-20 team shocked the world after beating Brazil on penalties to win the tournament for the first time.

The Black Satellites remains the only African country to have annex the U-20 World Cup title.

Ghana defeated the South Americans playing most of the game with a man down after defender Daniel Addo was sent off in the 37th minute.

Speaking to FIFA, the former Marseille and Swansea star expressed Brazil were the best team at the tournament.

“Ghana has a special history with Brazil when it comes to youth football. Even before my time, meetings between the two teams were always tense. To be honest, we didn't want to play the Seleçao in an earlier round as they were the best team in the tournament”

“In the final, it was a whole other story. We were aware that we could make history and didn’t want to let the chance pass us by. We told ourselves that there were only 90 or 120 minutes separating us from a world title” he told FIFA.

Ayew and some Black Satellites players earned promotion to the Black Stars after their exploits at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

The Nottingham Forest is now Ghana's most capped player with 113 appearances at senior level, beating the record held by Asamoah Gyan before the World Cup in Qatar.

