Brazilian club Vasco da Gama in talks with Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing

Ghana international Latif Blessing

Brazilian side, Vasco da Gama has started negotiations with Ghanaian midfielder, Latif Blessing ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com reports.

Talks between the two parties are currently at it final stages, with the LAFC star agreeing to personal terms.



But the only problem stalling the move is family-related, with the Ghanaian hoping to secure an American visa for his wife to be able to join him in the States.



GHANASoccernet.com can reveal, there is also talks of securing a loan deal for the player till his wife gets a visa.

Meanwhile, LAFC is also not ready to trade one of their best players, following three amazing seasons with the club.



Latif Blessing is revered for his versatility, having starred in several positions and this season he has predominantly featured on the right side of defence.



The 23-year-old move to the United States after he was crowned Player of the Season in the Ghana Premier League, winning the Golden Boot in the 2016 season.