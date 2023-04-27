0
Brazilian football icon Pele 'enters' Portuguese dictionary

Pele Three Trophies.jpeg The late Pele won 3 FIFA World Cups

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The name of Brazilian football icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento, alias Pele, has been included in the Portuguese dictionary, Michaelis.

The name of the three-time FIFA World Cup winner, who is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, has been included in the dictionary after a petition from his foundation and the football community.

The petition, which was championed by the Pele Foundation and Brazilian club Santos to have the name of the legend recognized in this manner, gathered over 125,000 signatures across the globe.

Pele in the Michaelis dictionary is an adjective and a synonym for the words 'exceptional, incomparable, and unique'.

Born on October 23, 1940, Edson Arantes do Nascimento "Pele" died at the age of 82 on December 29, 2022.

