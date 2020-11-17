Brazilian import Fabio Gama arrives in Ghana to start a career with Kotoko

Fabio Dos Santos Gama, Asante Kotoko Brazilian player

Asante Kotoko Brasilian import Fabio Dos Santos Gama has landed in Ghana to commence his new career with the Ghanaian club.

The midfielder came with his wife and son, and was met on arrival by the Chief Executive Officer of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday morning.



The Brazilian was supposed to arrive in Ghana on Monday morning, but missed an earlier flight from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.



However, the management of the club booked another flight for him and he arrived on Monday evening.

Fabio Gama is expected to boost the midfield machinery of the club in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Kotoko played their first game at the Accra Sports Stadium and was held by Techiman Eleven Wonders.