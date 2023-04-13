Brazilian league back on StarTimes

Brazilian Serie A will start this weekend

The Brazilian Serie A will start this weekend. The defending champions Palmeiras are set to usher in the opening game. Fluminense led by former Real Madrid star Marcelo and Gremio led by Luis Suarez will all be in action. All matches will be broadcast in HD live only on StarTimes.

It is considered one of the most competitive and intense football leagues in South America, having been played as far back as 1971. It attracts players and coaches from all over the world and injects great vitality into world football.



The Brazilian Serie A scheduled for April 15, 2023 has been announced with more than fifty matches from 20 teams taking place across the country until next December. The league cycle is about ten months, during which each team will play at home and away. In terms of the schedule, the planners of the event compared with today's modern elements, processed and optimized many details to ensure the smoothness and excitement of the games.



Prussia, Sao Paulo and Flamengo, who are consistently among the top clubs in the league together with clubs such as Corinthians and Barcelona are also highly regarded top teams. Some of them have helped the Brazilian national team win the World Cup over the past few years, so fans frantically look forward to seeing their club's stars perform well every week.



This entertaining Brazilian Serie A league will add up to the many top football content already available on StarTimes which includes the German Bundesliga, Ghana Premier League, EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa Del Rey, Saudi Pro League, Dutch Eredivisie, US Major League Soccer, CAF Competitions and many more.

“We are excited to have the Brazilian Serie A league back on StarTimes. It’s all in line to treat our lovely subscribers to the best of sports contents.”



“The most exciting part is that, subscribers can take advantage of our existing promotion and pay two months of super bouquet to enjoy 10 days free viewing or pay 1 month via the StarTimes ON App and get 3 days free.”



“We entreat Ghanaians to get on board and enjoy the best of entertainment at the most affordable rates only on StarTimes. Our new customers can get the StarTimes full kit (Decoder, Dish, Cable plus 1-month free Super bouquet subscription) for a discounted price of GHC 260”. Said, Mrs. Akofa Banson, General Manager of StarTimes Ghana.



The 2023 Brazilian Serie A will be an impressive football event. Fans can enjoy intense competition, see many outstanding players vying for victory, and feel the great energy between different teams. This league will bring football fans and the whole world an unforgettable and exciting season. Stay tuned to StarTimes and enjoy the inspiring matches.