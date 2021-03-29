Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius trains with Asante Kotoko squad for the first time

Brazilian striker, Michael Vinicius

Asante Kotoko striker Michael Vinicius trained with his teammates for the first time at Adako Jachie ahead of the start of the second round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Vinicius arrived in the country on Friday to team up with his teammates as the season continues this weekend.



The former Fluminese striker has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors.



He has been earmarked as the replacement for Kwame Opoku, who has been snapped up Algerian giants USM Alger.

Vinicius becomes the second Brazilian to join the Reds in the ongoing campaign after the arrival of Fabio Gama at the start of the season.



He previously played for Swedish sides Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF.