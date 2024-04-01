Brazilian superstar Neymar set to return to Santos from Al-Hilal

Brazilian star, Neymar Jnr

Sensational Brazilian football star, Neymar has announced that he would be returning to his boyhood club, Santos, when he hangs his boots at Saudi side, Al-Hilal.

Neymar Jnr, currently a forward with the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal, will become a free agent in 2025.



According to a dressing room footage during a recent visit to Santos, Neymar told players present that he intends to retrace his steps to where it all began.



The 32-year-old forward is currently tied to a lucrative contract at Saudi Pro League outfit, Al-Hilal.



He is, however, sidelined with a knee ligament damage at present – and that has freed him to take in a visit to South America.



Although he has made known his intention to return home to play with his boyhood club, recent photos of him and David Beckham have raised suspicions of a possible reunion with former Barcelona teammates; Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, at MLS side, Inter Miami.

Neymar Jnr, although yet to win a Ballon d’or, has been rated as the third best player currently to only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by many.



He captains the Brazilian National football team.



EAN/AE



