Breakdown: Here is how much each Asante Kotoko board member spent in the last three years

Kotoko board members with Otumfuo

A report on the financial investments made by Asante Kotoko’s Board of Directors from 2020 has emerged and is gradually catching the attention of fans.

Following the expiration of their three-year mandate, patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II took the decision to dissolve the Kotoko board and also not renew the contract of the club’s CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Although it had been widely speculated that the Kotoko Board have not invested much resources into the club, the recent report from Oyerepa FM proves otherwise.



In 2020, Otumfuo Osei Tutu appointed a 9-member board that consisted of Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei, Vice Chairman Mr Jude Arthur, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamin, Lawyer Kwamena Mensah, Joseph Yaw Addo, Miss Evelyn Nsiah, Baffour Kwame Kusi, Mr Kofi Amoah Abban, Mr Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey and Mr James Osei Brown.



After three years at the helm, the report claimed that the past Kotoko board invested close to five million cedis into the club.

Kwasi Osei Ofori invested ¢1.490 million cedis in the club while James Osei Brown pumped GH¢860,000 cedis into the club.



The board chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei also invested ¢599,000 with Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi another board member committed GH¢697,000 cedis to the club.



Ghanaian Oil and Gas entrepreneur, Kofi Abban donated two cars to the club and also invested ¢219,000 into the club. Alhaji Lamin who is based in Accra also committed GH¢50,000 while the likes of Jude Arthur and Martin Osei Brobbey invested GH¢150,000 and GH¢250,000 respectively into the club.