Breakdown: The figures in Thomas Partey’s staggering €110million Arsenal move

Partey is Arsenal's latest signing

Arsenal yesterday pulled off what can be described as a deadline day masterstroke, landing one of the world’s best midfielders.

A move that started in the first week of August ended yesterday with Arsenal meeting Atletico Madrid’s demand.



It is a great deal with staggering figures and the Mirror, a UK-based website has broken down the figures.



Arsenal had to meet Partey’s release clause which is €52.5 million.



The Gunners will be paying Thomas Partey €260,000-a-week pre-tax which is more than thrice what he was earning at Atletico Madrid.



It’s an initial four-year deal with option to extend to for another year. In the four-year period, Partey will earn €49,920.

Arsenal also paid €2.5million as signing-on fee and paid ten per cent commission to the agent who brokered the deal.



Despite the staggering figures, Arsenal are glad they managed to get the deal over the line and their Technical Director, Edu Gaspar is impressed.



He has spoken of Partey’s leadership qualities which he believes will help Arsenal’s ambitions this season.



“Thomas has all the right attributes to be a top player for Arsenal. He is a leader on and off the pitch and he is exactly the kind of player and person we want at the club," Edu told Arsenal's website. "We already feel like we know Thomas very well based on the work we have done analysing his performances closely in recent times”.



"With his all-round game and positive aggressive style, he will be a brilliant addition to our squad. We’ve made a strong start to the season and we want to continue to build on this with Thomas now part of our club.”

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is over the moon that he now has someone who can do a proper screening of the back four and help Arsenal dominate games.



‘We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad,’ said Arteta. ‘He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.



‘We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.’