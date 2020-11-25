Breaking: Oduro Sarfo resigns from Berekum Chelsea as CEO

GFA Executive Council memeber, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

Oduro Sarfo with this shocking announcement ends his 9-year stay with the one-time Ghana Premier League Champions, having joined the club in 2011.



The Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member did not give reasons for his resignation but it is believed that it has something to do with the club's decision to distance themselves from the comments he made on Accra-based Angel FM.



The outspoken football administrator has in the last couple of days received backlash after allegedly using some intemperate language on radio.



His club issued a statement insisting that the comments which many say were in bad taste were his personal views and do not reflect the stands of the club.

In his resignation letter sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: “This is to inform the sporting public as well as the Ghana Football Association that I have resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the above-mentioned club.”



“I joined this wonderful club in 2011 and was very instrumental in the success of the club in the CAF campaign in 2013, I was there for another journey which was not successful due to financial constraint,” portions of the statement read.



Read the full statement below:



