Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu scores for Fleetwood Town against Carlisle United

Ghanaian defender Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu scored in Fleetwood Town's 1-1 draw with Carlisle United in League One on Saturday afternoon.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Carlisle United three wins, Fleetwood Town three wins, and no draws.



Sarpong-Wiredu started the game at Brunton Park and lasted 49 minutes. He was replaced by Shaun Rooney.



Jordan Gibson of Carlisle United'd right footed shot from outside the box to the top centre of the goal was saved in the 10th minute.



The home side continued to attack their opponents in the early stages of the encounter.

Sarpong-Wiredu gave Carlisle United a lot of problems in the game he was fouled 11th minute and won a free kick in the 13th minute.



In the 36th minute, Owen Moxon of Carlisle United scored from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.



A few seconds to halftime Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu rescued Fleetwood Town from defeat with a right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.



Fleetwood Town will now turn their attention to their EFL Cup game against Port Vale.