Brentford releases Ghanaian international Tariqe Ofosu after 3 years

Tariqe Fosu

English Premiership League side Brentford Football Club have released English-born Ghanaian midfielder Tariqe Fosu following the expiration of his contract on June 30, 2023, the club confirmed.

Fosu signed for the Bees from Oxford United in January 2020 and has gone on to make 63 appearances and scored five goals for the club.



The midfielder played 39 times in the club’s promotion-winning season in 2020/21, scoring four goals and providing four assists, which included a winner against AFC Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium at the end of December.



Fosu made his Premier League debut as a late substitute in a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in March 2022.



In the just ended 2022/23 season, He made 19 appearances and scored one goal during his spell with Championship side Rotherham United.

He was called up to the Ghana squad for two 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in March 2020, which were later postponed.



Fosu made his first appearances for the team with starts in friendlies versus Mali and Qatar in October 2020 and scored his first international goal with the opener in a 5–1 victory against Qatar.



LSN/FNOQ