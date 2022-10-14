0
Menu
Sports

Brian Brobbey assesses Ajax’s performance after two games against Napoli in UCL

Brian Brobbey Racial 610x400 Ajax striker, Brian Brobbey

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ajax could exit this season’s UEFA Champions League at the end of the group stages following a run of three matches without a win.

The Dutch giants started this season’s campaign with a big win against Rangers. Since that game, the team has lost once to Liverpool and twice to SSC Napoli.

In the first meeting with Napoli, Ajax suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat at home before going on to lose 4-2 in the reverse fixture in Italy.

Speaking after the second game, striker Brian Brobbey has admitted that his Ajax side lost to a Napoli side that was better.

“If you look at the last game, I thought we were much better than in the other game. But Napoli is a good team," the young striker shared.

Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey also felt he should have been introduced earlier in the second meeting of the Napoli game.

“Of course, I'll start on the couch. I also prefer to be in the base. I thought I should have come in much earlier today, at 2-1,” the forward added.

After the two defeats to Napoli, Ajax are now on the brink of elimination from the UEFA Champions League as the team sits third on the log.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: