Brian Brobbey assists and scores to inspire Ajax to a heavy win in Dutch Cup

Brian Brobbey being congratulated by teammate Mohammed Kudus | File photo

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey was the star for Ajax on Thursday when the team recorded a heavy win against Graafschap in the KNVB Cup.

The talented youngster started for the Dutch Eredivisie giants in the quarterfinal game.



Leading the line for Ajax, Brian Brobbey assisted Jorge Sanchez to score in the 13th minute to give the side the lead.



Later in the 26th minute, it was the turn of Black Stars poster boy Mohammed Kudus to show his creativity.



The attacking midfielder provided an assist for winger Steven Bergwijn to get his name on the scoresheet and double the lead for the visitors before the break.

After recess, Ajax continued to dominate the game and held on to record a well-deserved victory.



A third goal from Brian Brobbey meant that Ajax recorded a 3-0 win at full-time.



Thanks to the big win, Ajax are through to the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup.



