0
Menu
Sports

Brian Brobbey assists and scores to inspire Ajax to a heavy win in Dutch Cup

A Photo Of Mohammed Kudus And Brian Brobbey Brian Brobbey being congratulated by teammate Mohammed Kudus | File photo

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey was the star for Ajax on Thursday when the team recorded a heavy win against Graafschap in the KNVB Cup.

The talented youngster started for the Dutch Eredivisie giants in the quarterfinal game.

Leading the line for Ajax, Brian Brobbey assisted Jorge Sanchez to score in the 13th minute to give the side the lead.

Later in the 26th minute, it was the turn of Black Stars poster boy Mohammed Kudus to show his creativity.

The attacking midfielder provided an assist for winger Steven Bergwijn to get his name on the scoresheet and double the lead for the visitors before the break.

After recess, Ajax continued to dominate the game and held on to record a well-deserved victory.

A third goal from Brian Brobbey meant that Ajax recorded a 3-0 win at full-time.

Thanks to the big win, Ajax are through to the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: