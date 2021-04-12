Brian Brobbey at risk of missing Europa League clash against AS Roma

Ajax Amsterdam attacker Brian Brobbey is at risk of missing the Europa League quarter-final 2nd leg fixture on Thursday against AS Roma.
The 19-year-old was not called up for Sunday's league match against RKC Waalwijk, which Ajax won 1-0, due to a muscle injury.
It’s unclear how long Brobbey will be sidelined, but there’s a very strong possibility that he won’t available for the affair in Rome.
It could be a major blow for Ajax as they look to overturn the 2-1 deficit.
Brobbey has 2 goals in 5 Europa League matches thus far making his unavailability a big miss for Ajax.
The Dutch-born Ghanaian player is having a decent campaign so far in the Eredivisie where he has 3 goals in 9 matches.
