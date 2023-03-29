Brian Brobbey has the quality to always make a difference for Ajax - John Heitinga

Ajax star, Brian Brobbey

The manager of Ajax, John Heitinga has indicated that he has full trust in striker Brian Brobbey.

Although the Dutch forward who is of Ghanaian descent has not been the regular starter for the new manager, he is sure that Brobbey has enough quality to always make a difference when given the chance to play.



As a result, John Heitinga has charged the young striker to always work hard and be ready.



“Once Brian comes in, it should be a win-win situation. With the weapons he has, he should always be able to make a difference,” John Heitinga told Ajax TV in an interview.

The manager added, “In the end, he has to make sure he wins the battle against his competitor. That's the beauty of top sport because normally you've occupied every position twice and only one can play.”



After the international break, Brian Brobbey will hope to play more minutes for Ajax as the team pushes to win the 2022/23 Dutch Eredivisie title.