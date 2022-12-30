Brian Brobbey hits hat-trick as Ajax crush Telstar in friendly

Ajax forward, Brian Brobbey

Dutch giants Ajax stepped up their preparations for the resumption of the league with a thumping 5-1 win over Telstar on Friday afternoon.

Brobbey put up a splendid performance to help his side to a comfortable victory on home turf.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian forward scored a hat-trick to propel the four-time Champions League winners to victory.



Goals from Davy Klaassen, Olivier Aertssen and Brian Brobbey’s hat-trick ensured Ajax pick victory over the lower-tier club in the friendly.



Ajax shot into the lead through Davy Klaassen who scored after 21 minutes into the first half of the game. The Dutch giants had to go to recess with a one-goal advantage.

After the break, Ajax intensified their effort to make it 3-0 through Brobbey who scored in the 76th and 82 minutes respectively.



Telstar pulled one back in the dying embers of the game to make it 3-1 but Ajax proved to the stronger side as they grabbed their fourth and fifth goals through Olivier Aertssen and Brobey.



The forward is still eligible to play for the Black Stars after missing out on the Netherlands squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.