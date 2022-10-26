2
'Brian Brobbey is better than Marco van Basten and Romário' - Dutch journalist Hugo Borst

Brian Brobbey Goall 1 Brian Brobbey is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays for Ajax

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch journalist, Hugo Borst has rated Brian Brobbey ahead of the legendary trio of Marco van Basten, Kezman, and Romário.

Brobbey has been battling it out with Ghana star Kudus Mohammed for the striking role at Ajax this season.

Brobbey was preferred at the start of the season, relegating Kudus to the bench. But the narrative changed when Kudus assumed starting role at the club.

But Brian Brobbey has responded so well, scoring four goals in the last two games for Ajax.

The columnist and critic hope the Dutch-born Ghanaian makes it to the World Cup in Qatar and believes he will be a super-sub for Holland.

According to him, Brobbey is better than the legendary trio of Marco van Basten, Kezman, and Romário considering their statistics.

"I've had a crush on him for years. I think I first saw him when he was just 16. In the youth of Ajax. Underage, I know. But it was and is platonic, isn't it?

"Don't make me turn around. I'm a bit of a starfucker', says Borst. 'Because Brian is statistically better than Marco van Basten, Kezman and Romário. He scores an average of once every 69 minutes. Nobody in history imitates my crazy Brian."

"What did Schreuder want with Kudus in the striker? But Ten Hag could also have introduced it earlier. In that famous 0-13 against VVV, Traoré made five. Brobbey should have been in his place. In Qatar, Brian will be our super sub. Kirrend, I'll look at him moaning."

