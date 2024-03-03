Brian Brobbey scores, assists for Ajax in win over FC Utrecht

Ajax forward, Brian Brobbey

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Brian Brobbey delivered an outstanding performance to help Ajax snatch a victory against FC Utrecht.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian forward was called to action on Sunday when the Dutch giants hosted their opponent at the Johan Cruijff Arena.



Putting on a stellar performance, Brobbey scored and assisted a goal as his outfit cruised to a 2-0 win on home turf.



Brobbey opened the scoring at the 39th minute mark after connecting on a Borna Sosa pass in the thrilling clash. The host went to recess with the advantage.

Netherlands international Kenneth Taylor fired home his team's winning goal in the 77th minute after he was set up by the Dutch-Ghanaian forward.



The enterprising attacker was replaced by Chuba Akpom at the 90th minute mark.



Brobbey has been impressive for Ajax this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 7 assists in 23 Eredivisie games.