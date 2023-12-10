Brian Brobbey scores for Ajax against Sparta Rotterdam

Brian Brobbey

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey scored in Ajax's 2-1 victory against Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday afternoon.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Ajax 12 wins, Sparta Rotterdam no wins, and no draws.



Brian Brobbey started the game at the Johan Cruijff Arena and lasted 65 minutes.



Sparta came close to scoring in the 7th minute from a corner here. Striker Lauritsen puts his head against the ball and sends it towards the corner, but Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj manages to make an excellent save.

Ajax broke the deadlock in the 8th minute. Brian Brobbey hits the target from close range from the spin. After a beautiful heel ball from Kenneth Taylor, the ball reaches the Ajax striker, who gives the Ajax players an early lead.



Steven Bergwijn doubled the lead for Ajax in the 42nd minute. The captain hit the ball flawlessly into the net from the penalty spot.



Camiel Neghli scored the consolation goal for Sparta Rotterdam in the 55th minute.