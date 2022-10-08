Brian Brobbey scores in Ajax's dramatic win against Volendam

Brian Brobbey is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays for Ajax

Dutch born Ghanaian attacker, Brian Brobbey scored in Ajax's 4-2 victory against Volendam in the Eredivisie on Saturday evening.

There were no big opportunities in the first 10 minutes.



Ajax went ahead by a penalty kick from Dusan Tadic in the 17th minute.



Mohammed Kudus had the chance to score in the 20th minute but his effort went over. He had a second chance in the 23rd minute but the keeper saved.



Nigeria's Calvin Bassey made it 2-0 his first for Ajax in the 38th minute.

Substitute Brian Brobbey made it 3-0 in the 64th minute after replacing Kudus.



Volendam scored in the 74th and 87th minute and had a third goal rejected by the referee for offside.



Davy Klaassen secured the three points for the Dutch champions in added minutes.