Brian Brobbey seals win for Ajax at Lille with debut Europa goal

Striker, Brian Brobbey

Ghanaian youngster Brian Brobbey scored a late winner for Ajax Amsterdam in their 2-1 win at French side Lille on Thursday night in the Europa League round of 32 first-leg tie.

Timothy Weah capitalised on Tagliafico's misdirected pass to slot LOSC in front.



Tagliafico came under pressure from Çelik down the Ajax left and under hits his back-pass as a result; Weah nips in ahead of the goalkeeper and slots the ball under Stekelenburg.



But the Argentinian won the penalty from which Dusan Tadi? levelled.

In the 89th minute, Davy Klaassen set up Brobbey with a super flick and the 19-year-old kept his composure to slot home the winning goal through Maignan’s legs



Brobbey told RTL 7: ''We were definitely the better side, and after a careless mistake on our part I thought we recovered extremely well.



''I did what I had to do: score. Dusan [Tadi?] played the ball through to Davy [Klaassen], and I had a feeling he was going to knock it on, so I went deep. And, luckily, remained cool once I got the ball."