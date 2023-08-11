Bridget Otoo punches 'pathological liar' Bawumia as she rejects coach Opeele's claim about veep

Coach Opeele and Bridget Otoo

A claim by former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the ‘savior’ Ghana needs at this point in its history has been rebuffed by ace broadcaster Bridget Otoo.

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, US-based coach Opeele put up a tweet, touting the credentials of Bawumia as the perfect fixer of Ghana’s economic problems.



Coach Opeele’s tweet reads “As I sit here sad about happenings in Ghana, my only hope is in H.E. Dr Bawumia. Ghana is seriously at a CROSSROADS or A SEMINAL MOMENT hence, we need someone who can think outside the box. That should be Dr. Bawumia, a CREATIVE ECONOMIST and also INCORRUPTIBLE!!”.



Bridget Otoo, in her reaction, rubbished the Messianic claim about Bawumia, describing him as a ‘pathological liar”.



She cited the worsening state of the Ghana cedi under the NPP as a premise for her argument that Bawumia was not worth the hype around him.



“Is it the pathological liar, the incompetent chair of the economic management team, who has supervised the worst economy in 30 yrs, the one who took the cedi from 3.9 to 12 cedis to a dollar? I’m sad he’s made millions while you and I are arguing about him” she tweeted.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the bookmakers’ favorite to win the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer race.

He is competing with nine others including former Minister of Trade Industry, Alan Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie for the position.



Bawumia, according to his supporters is the right man to lift Ghana out of the economic mess the country has been plunged into by his own government.







