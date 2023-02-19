Bright Addae Foundation pays tribute to Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu died at age 31

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Administrative and Operations Manager of the Bright Addae Foundation Dickson Boadi has paid a tribute to the late Ghanaian International Christian Atsu who lost his life under the rubble in Turkey.

"It is sad to hear the news of the demise of our late Brother Christian Atsu who contributed immensely to society. All that I can say is that he came to fulfil the prophecy his maker gave him."



"Christian Atsu as a footballer gave his all both at the Club and International level. It will be very tough to fill the vacuum he has left behind.

"As a Muslim, I believe that Allah will grant him heaven and grant eternal rest. Once again on behalf of the Bright Addae Foundation, we express our condolences to his Family, Wife and the Kids he left behind."



Christian Atsu was pronounced dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after being trapped in the debris of a building for twelve days following an earthquake in Turkey where he was playing for Hatayspor.