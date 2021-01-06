Bright Addae Foundation visits Supreme Ladies FC

Dickson Boadi, others during the visit

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Bright Addae Foundation on Sunday 3 January 2021 pledged to support a Kumasi-based women's football team Supreme Ladies FC by providing training kids for a team.

Dickson Boadi, the Administrative/Operations Manager for Bright Addae Foundation on Tuesday 5 January 2021 stormed the team's training ground at the Islamic School in Kumasi for the gesture.



Madam Luka Gyamfua Ampem and the President of the club, Mr. Asumah Ahmed, also known as Agya Asumah including the technical team met Dickson Boadi and showed appreciation to him and the entire management of the Foundation, most especially to the founder Bright Addae who plies his trade with Romanian top-flight FC Hermannstadt.



"I'm here to visit the team and also to show our support to the entire team. With the support of the hardworking CEO Madam Gyamfua, we shall achieve success".



"The Bright Addae Foundation under the leadership of myself and my brother Bright Addae shall fulfill our support and ensure we achieve greater heights and share the success story," Dickson added.



Mr. Ahmed Asumah in his remarks thanked the Foundation and prayed for the Almighty Allah's mercy on them for their unflinching support to the Supreme Ladies FC team.

"I'm very grateful to Bright Addae and his Foundation for having us in their thoughts. On this note, I want to assure you guys that the entire team will not disgrace but rather improve on the field of play to show appreciation for this kind gesture".



Madam Luka Gyamfua Ampem also thanked Mr. Dickson Boadi for making time out of his schedules to visit the team and also to meet the entire playing body and the technical team.



"I want to tell you that God will never forsake you guys and bless your hustle. I know with this support Supreme Ladies FC will move from glory to glory," she remarked.



The Bright Addae Foundation as part of its charity works will embark on a nationwide distribution of exercise books with the support of Mr. Kwadwo Saka (CEO of Saka Homes), Alhaji Salamu Amadu (Afro-Arab Group Chairman), Dr. Kwame Kyei Peprah (CEO KK Peprah Roofing Company Limited).



The Foundation started operations in 2016 and has reached about three thousand needy in society.

