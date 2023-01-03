Bright Adjei’s absence did not affect us – Aduana Stars coach after Kotoko’s stalemate

Aduana Stars coach, Paa Kwasi Fabin

Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwasi Fabin says his side did not miss the absence of Bright Adjei during their clash with Asante Kotoko.

The forward was not in action when the fire boys shared the spoils with the Porcupine Warriors in matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Speaking after the game, the former Ghana U-17 coach downplayed the assertion that the club missed the services of Bright Adjei who travelled with the Black Galaxies squad to Egypt.



“I’m happy but not happy with the scoreline”

Asked if he missed talisman Bright Adjei in the game, he said, “No, I don’t want you to bring Bright Adjei in here because it is a team play. If you say so, then it means other players are not equal to the task. Everybody is equal to the task so I didn’t miss anybody in the game”



Aduana Stars are on top of the table with 20 points after 10 matches into the campaign.