Bright Adjei’s header denies Berekum Chelsea victory

Bright Adjei, Player Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars’ Bright Adjei’s header in the 53rd minute cancelled Berekum Chelsea’s lead to end the local derby match in a 1-1 stalemate in the Ghana Premier League outstanding match.

The game played at the Golden City Park in Berekum on Monday saw Chelsea scoring first through Steven Amankonah before Adjei cancelled the lead eight minutes after the break.



Amankona took advantage of a defensive blunder from the opponent to register his name on the scoresheet after Aduana’s experienced goalie, Joseph Addo was nowhere to the team’s rescue.



After scoring in the 24th minutes and playing to solidify the win, Adjei equalized for his side after connecting a well-laid free-kick to beat Berekum Chelsea’s goalkeeper, Kwadjo Osei Bonsu.



With two minutes to end the first half, Chelsea called for a penalty after a challenge on Richard Kissi Boateng in the penalty box but referee Charles Bulu saw none of that.

From recess, Aduana Stars’ dreadful striker, Yahaya Mohammed came close to scoring to put his side in the lead but his header hit the crossbar to deny his side the upper hand on the homers.



The dying minutes of the match saw both teams chasing for the maximum points, however, their efforts were dashed with no decent opportunities created.



The scoreline puts Chelsea and Aduana on seven and six points to occupy the 14th and 11th position on the league log respectively.



At the end of the game, Hanry Ainsu of Berekum Chelsea was adjudged the man of the match.